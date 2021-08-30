American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $249.18 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

