American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

