American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 194,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE AVD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 281,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,669. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $473.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Vanguard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

