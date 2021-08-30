Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $276.42 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.