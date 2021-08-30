Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Down to $50.07

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.07, but opened at $49.04. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

