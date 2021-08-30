Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,596,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $42,180 and sold 161,972 shares worth $1,628,085. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

