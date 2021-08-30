AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.15

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.15 and last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 1083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

