Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

