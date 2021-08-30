Analog Century Management LP Sells 720 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Analog Century Management LP lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Vicor accounts for approximately 3.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.19% of Vicor worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 339.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $122.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,084. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $124.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $23,192,480 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.