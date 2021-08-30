Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $16.53 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.