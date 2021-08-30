Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 billion and the highest is $11.81 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $51.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.31 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.67 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

