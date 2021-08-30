Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

