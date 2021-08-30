Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.37. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.