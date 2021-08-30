Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.37. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

