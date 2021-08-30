Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.33. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 53,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,805. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $539,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

