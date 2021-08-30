Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $8.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 billion to $33.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.40 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.84. 3,525,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.