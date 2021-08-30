Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,876. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

