Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of PSTI opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

