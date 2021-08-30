Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.