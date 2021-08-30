Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $468.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.15 million and the highest is $500.30 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $29.66 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.15 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

