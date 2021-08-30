Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

