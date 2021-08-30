Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $93.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.60. 27,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,793. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.48. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

