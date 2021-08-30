Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $94.72. 285,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,785. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.