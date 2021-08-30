Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.39. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,122. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.86. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.