Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.39. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,122. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.86. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.