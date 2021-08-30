Analysts Offer Predictions for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

PTON stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

