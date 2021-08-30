Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.