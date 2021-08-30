Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $13.86

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 1,700,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,353. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

