Analysts Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 203,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,315. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
