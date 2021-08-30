Analysts Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.2% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 87.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 203,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,315. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

