Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Target Price at €22.64

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.63).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.47 ($21.73). 3,115,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.02.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

