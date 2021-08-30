Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $14.75

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,066. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

