Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT at $88.95

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMPLY. Barclays set a $88.95 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

