Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $13.17

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $958.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

