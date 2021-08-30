Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.11 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $307,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.