Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$33.29

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

TECK.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.67. The company had a trading volume of 704,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,267. The company has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

