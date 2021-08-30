Analyzing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jianpu Technology and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.33%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.15 -$64.89 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 10.92 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,774.00

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

CEVA beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

