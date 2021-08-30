Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56% Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -3.13 Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.20 -$54.97 million ($1.40) -16.36

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

