Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Sohu.com
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Volatility and Risk
Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|N/A
|-371.34%
|-232.56%
|Sohu.com
|12.40%
|7.86%
|2.98%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.8% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.93 million
|($0.32)
|-3.13
|Sohu.com
|$749.89 million
|1.20
|-$54.97 million
|($1.40)
|-16.36
Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Sohu.com beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
