Anaplan (PLAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $62.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

