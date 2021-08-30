Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Monday. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.