Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,157,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

