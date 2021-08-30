Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 82,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,582,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $216,797,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

