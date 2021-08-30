Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.
Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
