Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,887 shares of company stock valued at $668,905. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

