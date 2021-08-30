Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Aptiv worth $40,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,563.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

