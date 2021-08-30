ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,145. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $3,504,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 106.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
