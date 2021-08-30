ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,145. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $3,504,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 106.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.