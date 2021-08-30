Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JEF opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

