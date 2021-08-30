Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Tilray stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

