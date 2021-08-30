Arizona State Retirement System Sells 104 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $414,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -309.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

