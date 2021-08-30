Arizona State Retirement System Sells 316 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 168,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

