Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,496 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

NYSE:AA opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

