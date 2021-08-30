Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,280 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

