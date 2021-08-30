ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. 59,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,797. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

