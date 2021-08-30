Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,709 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU remained flat at $$63.24 during trading on Monday. 97,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,954. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

